Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Announce $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.57. Hologic posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 19.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Hologic by 10.3% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,720. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

