Brokerages Anticipate Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190,000.00 to $300,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full-year sales of $740,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $800,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immuneering.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.
In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,900 shares of company stock worth $69,201.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Immuneering by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Immuneering by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IMRX opened at $6.07 on Friday. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.
Immuneering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immuneering (IMRX)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immuneering (IMRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.