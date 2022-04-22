Brokerages Anticipate Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. Mandiant posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

MNDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lannebo Fonder AB bought a new stake in Mandiant in the 1st quarter valued at $12,382,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the first quarter worth $681,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at $34,138,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

