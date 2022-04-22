Brokerages Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. ModivCare posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $116.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average of $132.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $211.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ModivCare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,981,000 after buying an additional 53,818 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter.

About ModivCare (Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.