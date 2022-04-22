Brokerages Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTCT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 57,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.44. 6,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,954. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08.

About NetScout Systems (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.