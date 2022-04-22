Brokerages Anticipate Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. Weber’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEBR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

In other news, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEBR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 232,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,319. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. Weber has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

