Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will announce $749.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $724.00 million to $785.72 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $616.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of WERN opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $49.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

