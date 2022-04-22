Brokerages Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cognex also posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. 19,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,413. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

