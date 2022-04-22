Brokerages Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HOPE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.99. 1,030,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
