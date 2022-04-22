Brokerages Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOPE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.99. 1,030,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

