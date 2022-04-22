Brokerages Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.70). Immunic posted earnings of ($1.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($2.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

IMUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $8.41. 4,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.81. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 123.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Immunic by 48.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Immunic by 890.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 284,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

