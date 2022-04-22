Brokerages Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Kemper reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. Kemper has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.27%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,920,000 after buying an additional 838,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kemper by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kemper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kemper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

