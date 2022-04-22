Brokerages Expect NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NerdWallet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NerdWallet will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NerdWallet.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million.

NRDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

NASDAQ:NRDS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 129,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21. NerdWallet has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $34.44.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 13,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,171,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

