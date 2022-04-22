Brokerages Expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Olink Holding AB (publ) reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Olink Holding AB (publ).

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after buying an additional 1,253,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.