Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $904,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,957. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $55,647,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,929 shares during the last quarter. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,814,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $15,794,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTEN stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,565,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,855. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

