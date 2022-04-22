Brokerages Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) will announce $74.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $315.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $316.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $356.54 million, with estimates ranging from $356.37 million to $356.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $122,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 233,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,244.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

MYPS stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

