Brokerages Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,417. The company has a market capitalization of $177.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.61. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Progenity by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

