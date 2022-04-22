Brokerages Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. R1 RCM posted earnings of ($2.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.70. 792,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $69,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

