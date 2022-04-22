Brokerages Expect Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSKD. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,819,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,670,000 after purchasing an additional 234,003 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Riskified by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 97,698 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 551,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Riskified has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riskified (RSKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.