Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

