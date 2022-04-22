Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.14. SunPower posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.47. 4,531,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,708. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in SunPower by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SunPower by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SunPower by 922.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in SunPower by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

