Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.74. Tenaris posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 277.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion.

TS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 137.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 194,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.