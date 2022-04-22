Brokerages Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $558.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 643,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 115,301 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -239.98 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

