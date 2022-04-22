Brokerages Expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. ONE Group Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

STKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,260,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STKS traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 1,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,157. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $314.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.47.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

