Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target at $81.38

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX opened at $77.07 on Friday. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.