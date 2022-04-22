Brokers Issue Forecasts for APA Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in APA by 118.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in APA by 11.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

