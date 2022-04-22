Brokers Issue Forecasts for Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.44.

AR opened at C$2.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$818.13 million and a PE ratio of 24.36. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$4.09.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$129.73 million for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

