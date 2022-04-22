Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Community Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Community in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. First Community has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 5.6% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Community by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

