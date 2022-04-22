Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.
FR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.60%.
In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,008,700. Also, Senior Officer Jose Luis Figueroa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$362,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns -25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($362,550). Insiders sold 1,305,069 shares of company stock valued at $18,233,994 in the last ninety days.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
