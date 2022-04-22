Brokers Offer Predictions for Camping World Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Camping World in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.96. Camping World has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Camping World by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Camping World by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Camping World by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Camping World by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.