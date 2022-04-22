Brokers Offer Predictions for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $88.45 on Friday. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.05. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

