Brokers Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.61.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$20.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$16.74 and a 52-week high of C$29.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 390.75.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.12.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$291,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,501 shares in the company, valued at C$983,496.15. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,395 over the last 90 days.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

