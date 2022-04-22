Brokers Offer Predictions for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nomad Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

NSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

NSR opened at C$9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.34 and a 52-week high of C$12.00. The firm has a market cap of C$599.21 million and a P/E ratio of -256.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.08.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$8.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -416.71%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

