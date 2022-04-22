Brokers Offer Predictions for Stepan’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stepan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $100.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average of $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. Stepan has a one year low of $95.78 and a one year high of $139.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,157,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,746,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 118,087 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 91,581 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

