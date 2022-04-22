Brokers Offer Predictions for Super Group Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Super Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Super Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGHC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE:SGHC opened at $9.19 on Friday. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

