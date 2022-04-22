Brokers Offer Predictions for Super Group Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Super Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Super Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGHC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
About Super Group (Get Rating)
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
