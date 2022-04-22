Brokers Set Expectations for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $72.98 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.