Brokers Set Expectations for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.
FNV stock opened at $162.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 320,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,139,000 after purchasing an additional 61,853 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
