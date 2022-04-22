Brokers Set Expectations for Hasbro, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

HAS opened at $88.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 896,250 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

