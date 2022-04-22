Brokers Set Expectations for Maverix Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12.
MMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.96.
Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Maverix Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
