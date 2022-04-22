Brokers Set Expectations for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13).

Shares of WINT stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

