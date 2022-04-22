Brokers Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$635.16 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YRI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$590.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.29.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$7.61 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.05. The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at C$770,575.52. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$866,578.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97. Insiders have sold 232,331 shares of company stock worth $1,475,880 in the last quarter.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.