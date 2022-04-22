Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) versus Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Financial Comparison

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hannover Rück and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannover Rück 4.72% 10.02% 1.53% Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hannover Rück and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannover Rück 1 4 5 0 2.40 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hannover Rück currently has a consensus price target of $180.36, indicating a potential upside of 123.91%. Given Hannover Rück’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hannover Rück is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hannover Rück and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannover Rück $30.87 billion 0.63 $1.46 billion $6.04 13.34 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.08 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

Hannover Rück has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hannover Rück pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hannover Rück pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hannover Rück beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannover Rück (Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities. It also provides risk solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business, as well as credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products. In addition, the company offers group and individual credit life, enhanced annuities, group life and health, and Takaful reinsurance products; and risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, mortality, and morbidity. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

