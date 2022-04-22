BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. BRP Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRP Group.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.74.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

