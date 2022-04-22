BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.530-$8.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.

DOOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.81.

BRP stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.71.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. BRP’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BRP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BRP by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

