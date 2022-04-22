BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTGOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 240 ($3.12) in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

BTGOF stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

