C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CCCC) in the last few weeks:

4/18/2022 – C4 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – C4 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – C4 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $15.00.

4/10/2022 – C4 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

3/10/2022 – C4 Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – C4 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

