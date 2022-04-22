C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) will report sales of $7.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the lowest is $6.50 million. C4 Therapeutics reported sales of $7.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $34.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.42 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 283.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,567 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCCC opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $430.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.45.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

