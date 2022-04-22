Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:CDRE traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.52. Cadre has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $26.90.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $2,536,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

