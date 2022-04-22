Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 331.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CXB traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total value of C$49,549.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,597.20. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $6,990 over the last quarter.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

