Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.33. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.