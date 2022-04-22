Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $46.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.70 million to $46.49 million. Camden National posted sales of $47.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $190.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.69 million to $191.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $201.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.59 million to $205.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. Camden National has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other Camden National news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 46.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 146,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Camden National by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camden National by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Camden National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Camden National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

